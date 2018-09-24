Jury finds Galilee Memorial Gardens 99% at fault over botched burials

BARTLETT, TN (WMC) - A verdict has been reached in the class-action lawsuit over mishandled burials at a Bartlett cemetery.
Monday, jurors found Galilee Memorial Gardens was not guilty of breaching contracts with its clients or mishandling remains.
However, they were found guilty of violating fiduciary relationship, or a relationship of trust, and the damages that stemmed from that.
The jury found Galilee was 99 percent responsible for the botched burials.
Court will meet again Tuesday to decide on damages.
The jury started deliberating Monday at 9:30 a.m., and the judge read the first portion of the verdict at 4 p.m. It was a blow to the plaintiffs’ case, and many expressed their frustration after the verdict.
“We don't feel like we got justice at all,” said one person.
“It's just sad,” said another person. “I mean it hurts and I just don't feel like it was fair, but it is what it is.”
While family members are upset, one source associated with the funeral homes told me after the verdict it was very good news for their case.
Last week, attorneys for the nearly 1,200 plaintiffs in this lawsuit said more than a dozen Memphis-area funeral homes and funeral directors didn’t follow through on their professional duty to ensure a proper burial.
They also said at the very least, they should have warned their clients that Galilee Memorial Gardens was not a reputable cemetery.
However, attorneys for the funeral homes argued their clients shouldn’t be to blame for Galilee keeping its records in disarray, leading to crushed caskets and bodies being laid to rest on top of each other in mass graves and even in marshy areas.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.