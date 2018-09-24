Longtime Mid-South Lifeblood center renamed as Vitalant

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Lifeblood Mid-South Regional Blood Center now has a new name.
Starting Monday, Sept. 24, the blood bank that has served the Mid-South for more than 50 years will now be known as Vitalant.
“Blood is a vital part of life and so it's very fitting that vital is a part of our name,” said Julie Scott with Vitalant’s marketing office.
Its owner is bringing all its blood centers under one name and one brand.
“We had 10 different blood center brands across the country,” Scott said. “It made it very difficult to operate as a cohesive unit.”
Scott said while the website has already changed, some changes will take a bit longer. For instance, it’ll be a while before the Lifeblood signage outside the blood centers is replaced with the Vitalant branding.
Despite the name change, she said people who visit any of their four blood centers in the Mid-South can expect to get the same service from the same workers.
“When you come to a Vitalant center, you’re still coming to the Lifeblood centers that you know,” Scott said. “We just have a new name, a new look.”
While the name has changed, this blood bank’s mission remains the same.
Scott said Vitalant will encourage more people to donate blood like they’ve always done, especially young people. Right now, about half of all blood donations come from people 50 years of age and older.
“We really need those young people coming out, giving blood and making it a life-saving habit,” Scott said.
To learn more, visit Vitalant’s website.
