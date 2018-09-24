Man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend, disguising it as suicide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Almost a year and a half after police responded to a suicide report in East Memphis, prosecutors are now calling the case a murder.
Hollie Adcock was found shot in her East Memphis apartment last year.
Last week, a grand jury indicted 29-year-old Jason Riley. He is in jail on a $700,000 bond.
Monday, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, false reporting and extortion.
"He will stand by that plea," Riley's lawyer William Massey said.
According to police records, Riley told officers that Adcock shot herself in the head back in April 2017.
Investigators later determined that the scene appeared staged and that Riley fired the gun.
"I know he was shocked and surprised because it was found to be a suicide," Massey said. "Then it was turned into a first-degree murder. That's strange--a year later, particularly."
Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said he could not comment on the investigators.
Police said they found texts from Riley threatening Adcock if she ever broke up with him.
Massey said Riley is having a hard time with Adcock's death, calling her Riley's best friend.
The Adcock family is struggling as well.
"They love her. This has been a long process," Hagerman said.
Riley will be in court next on October 29.
