Man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend, disguising it as suicide

Hollie Adcock (Source: Family)
By Kelly Roberts | September 24, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:36 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Almost a year and a half after police responded to a suicide report in East Memphis, prosecutors are now calling the case a murder.

Hollie Adcock was found shot in her East Memphis apartment last year.

Last week, a grand jury indicted 29-year-old Jason Riley. He is in jail on a $700,000 bond.

Monday, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, false reporting and extortion.

Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false report, and extortion. (SCSO)

"He will stand by that plea," Riley's lawyer William Massey said.

According to police records, Riley told officers that Adcock shot herself in the head back in April 2017.

Investigators later determined that the scene appeared staged and that Riley fired the gun.

"I know he was shocked and surprised because it was found to be a suicide," Massey said. "Then it was turned into a first-degree murder. That's strange--a year later, particularly."

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said he could not comment on the investigators.

Police said they found texts from Riley threatening Adcock if she ever broke up with him.

Massey said Riley is having a hard time with Adcock's death, calling her Riley's best friend.

The Adcock family is struggling as well.

"They love her. This has been a long process," Hagerman said.

“These last 17 months have been incredibly difficult on our family and friends. Hollie could light up any room and her loss has left a void that is impossible to fill. We know that God has sustained us during this time, and we know where Hollie is and we will see her again for eternity. We have prayed believing that the truth would be revealed and we continue to pray that justice will be served. This indictment does not bring Hollie back and our heart breaks for everyone involved. We cannot comment on any specifics at this time and we ask for you to please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate these tough days.”
David and Pamie Adcock

Riley will be in court next on October 29.

