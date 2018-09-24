Man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend, disguising it as suicide

“These last 17 months have been incredibly difficult on our family and friends. Hollie could light up any room and her loss has left a void that is impossible to fill. We know that God has sustained us during this time, and we know where Hollie is and we will see her again for eternity. We have prayed believing that the truth would be revealed and we continue to pray that justice will be served. This indictment does not bring Hollie back and our heart breaks for everyone involved. We cannot comment on any specifics at this time and we ask for you to please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate these tough days.”

David and Pamie Adcock