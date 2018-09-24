Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm

MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The unsettled wet weather pattern is expected to stick around to start the work and school week. Monday, there could be a few thunderstorms that fire up in the afternoon and some could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail through Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers each day. The stationary front looks to get back on the move as a cold front that will finally push out of the region by Wednesday. Behind the front, rain chances will go down to end the week. Afternoon highs during this period will stay in the low to middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday but back down in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday as a cold front slides across the region. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.