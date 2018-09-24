Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm

Occasional showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight as a stationary boundary will remain across the Mid-South tonight.
The stationary front across the Mid-South will continue to produce periods of rain through the overnight. Skies will stay cloudy and there could be a few bouts of heavy rain or a clap of thunder or two. Temperatures stay cool and overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. The front will began to lift to the north as a warm front late tonight and our winds are already turning to the south. This will mean warmer temperatures tonight and humidity will stay high.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain 40%. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 67.
MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The unsettled wet weather pattern is expected to stick around to start the work and school week. Monday, there could be a few thunderstorms that fire up in the afternoon and some could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail through Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers each day. The stationary front looks to get back on the move as a cold front that will finally push out of the region by Wednesday. Behind the front, rain chances will go down to end the week. Afternoon highs during this period will stay in the low to middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday but back down in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday as a cold front slides across the region. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: More sunshine and rain chances decrease to 20%. Afternoon highs will hover near 80 degrees to end the week with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point the weekend looks dry and chances will be less than 20%. Afternoon highs in the lower 80s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
