Rain chances this week, cool temps continue

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A warm front will move from south to north through our area today, which will give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This best chance for rain will be before 1 p.m. with heavy rain likely for the morning commute. Temperatures will be near average today with highs in the lower 80s. There will also be a chance for a few showers this evening and temperatures tonight will drop to the lower 70s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: The front will linger near our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for at least a few showers. Scattered rain will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s on Tuesday and then only top out in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Although a few spotty showers will be possible Thursday through the weekend, rain chances will be lower than the beginning of the week. Highs will climb back up the mid 80s for the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.