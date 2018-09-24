Shelby County Schools receive ‘advancing’ overall status from TN Dept. of Education

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The scores are in – Shelby County Schools received the second highest rating on the Tennessee Department of Education's 2018 Accountability Report.
Friday, the Board of Education released its annual list of Reward and Priority Schools across the state.
Schools in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Jackson were among the 82 placed on priority status, while Shelby County Schools saw improvement.
SCS received encouraging news as several schools in the district were dropped from the priority list.
From problem child to poster child, the Tennessee Board of Education took notice of the continued efforts by Shelby County Schools to make needed improvements to schools within the district.
Additionally, the department of education listed 39 schools in the district as reward schools, up from 13 last year.
“We had quite a few schools that were moved off the priority list,” said SCS Board Chair Shante Avant. “We had a number of schools that had tremendous growth over this past year. And I am really proud of the work that teachers, administrators, and students are doing.”
Forty-three SCS schools were designated priority schools, a drop from the 57 on the list in 2014 and 69 in 2012.
“I am so proud at the work we are doing as a district,” Avant said. “Not to say that we are perfect by any means, we have a lot of work still left to do.”
Avant said the new list is proof that the district’s hard work and intentional support toward students is paying off.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.