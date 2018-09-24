Son of Lambert’s Cafe former owner indicted on sex-trafficking charges

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The son of the Lambert’s Cafe former owner Norman Lambert has been indicted on several charges including sex trafficking.
According to the online court records, Benjamin P. Lambert is charged with two counts of sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 18, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and third-degree promoting prostitution.
Lambert was arrested by New Madrid police on Sept. 20 and his bond was $100,000 cash.
His bond appearance hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Christian County, Mo. at 10 a.m.
Lambert’s Cafe has issued a statement regarding the arrest:
Benjamin P. Lambert is the son of the former owner and the grandson of the founder of Lambert’s Cafe.
