Tigers prepare for conference matchup vs. Tulane

“There are going to be a lot of people who have tough games against Ohio State. That’s one of the best football teams in the country. It’s pretty remarkable seeing them on film. But this is a team that battles, a team that is very physical and has some extremely athletic young men on the team. Their quarterback is a dynamic player who can really make some things happen. You have to keep him contained. He throws one of the best deep balls that I have seen of anybody this year. They have two exceptional receivers that have played at a high level. They do a wonderful job of keeping a balance in their offense. Defensively, they have some youth up front but its talented youth. You look in the back end and they are very experienced. You are going to see a mix of coverage, they are going to play man and some zone. They will be aggressive in their pressure packages. This is a team that is very capable and one that we have to play at a high level. All the things that it takes to win a conference game on the road, we have to do. We weren’t able to accomplish that in our first attempt so we have to show that we’ve learned from it.”