U.S Marshals searching for man wanted for murder of store clerk
Christian Hall in 2015.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 24, 2018 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:52 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a murder and robbery suspect.

Investigators say Christan Hall is responsible for the murder of 30-year-old Khaled Khayet in June of 2015.

Khayet was working at Zorro Mart on East Shelby Road the night of his murder.

Marico Vales and Antonio Jones are both in custody in relation to the crime.

The agency is offering a “substantial reward” for Hall’s arrest.

If you have any information contact the U.S Marshals Task Force.

