U.S Marshals searching for man wanted for murder of store clerk

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a murder and robbery suspect.
Investigators say Christan Hall is responsible for the murder of 30-year-old Khaled Khayet in June of 2015.
Khayet was working at Zorro Mart on East Shelby Road the night of his murder.
Marico Vales and Antonio Jones are both in custody in relation to the crime.
The agency is offering a “substantial reward” for Hall’s arrest.
If you have any information contact the U.S Marshals Task Force.
