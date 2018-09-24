Work underway on redevelopment of old Foote Homes space

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The transformation of the old Foote Homes space is moving forward.
This summer, crews tore down the remaining Foote Homes apartments. The project is not just a makeover, but an entire new lease on life for an old neighborhood.
The new mixed-income community will replace the last of the city’s large public housing developments, built in 1940.
Foote Homes was a place Estelle Taylor called home for more than a decade.
"I liked being downtown and the neighbors, the people, friends," Taylor said.
Taylor was one of the 300+ residents relocated for the South City redevelopment project.
She was excited to see the momentum to help expand Memphis and its downtown.
"I was actually thrilled," Taylor said. "You know, it's good to see new things happening."
Monday, project leaders showed off the development's progress--some homes framed, and others with new foundations starting the new chapter for the neighborhood.
"It's going to be transformative to an area," Tennessee Housing Development Agency Executive Director Ralph Perrey said. "Replacing public housing that's been here for what 50, 60 years? And you can see around you the difference that's going to make for the whole city."
Project leaders said the $30 million federal grand and the $30 million more from the City of Memphis will reshape the area helping it to prosper and grow.
The first phase of the project is set to be complete by Fall of 2019.
