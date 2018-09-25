Best U.S. cities for coffee lovers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With National Coffee Day around the corner and the U.S. coffee industry currently valued at $48 billion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018′s Best Coffee Cities in America as well as accompanying videos, along with its list of top coffee deals and discounts offered by retailers during the holiday. To determine the best local coffee scenes in America, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 14 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The categories range from coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to average price per pack of coffee.