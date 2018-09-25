Best U.S. cities for coffee lovers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With National Coffee Day around the corner and the U.S. coffee industry currently valued at $48 billion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018′s Best Coffee Cities in America as well as accompanying videos, along with its list of top coffee deals and discounts offered by retailers during the holiday. To determine the best local coffee scenes in America, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 14 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The categories range from coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to average price per pack of coffee.
Top 10 Cities for Coffee Lovers
1. New York, NY
2. Seattle, WA
3. San Francisco, CA
4. Portland, OR
5. Los Angeles, CA
6. Washington, DC
7. Chicago, IL
8. Miami, FL
9. Boston, MA
10. San Diego, CA
Best vs. Worst
Tulsa, Oklahoma has the lowest average price for a pack of coffee, $3.38, which is 2.4 times lower than in Honolulu, the city with the highest at $8.16.
Fremont, California, has the highest average annual spending on coffee per household, $186.85, which is three times higher than in Cleveland, the city with the lowest at $63.06.
Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households that own a single-cup/pod-brewing coffee maker, 24.50 percent, which is 2.7 times higher than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest at 8.99 percent.
New York has the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés (per square root of population), 1.1791, which is 17.4 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0678.
Portland, Oregon, has the most coffee and tea manufacturers (per square root of population), 0.0209, which is 41.8 times more than in Riverside and San Bernardino, California, the cities with the fewest at 0.0005.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
