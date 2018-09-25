Breast Cancer Awareness events set for Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you see a lot of pink across the Mid-South, keep in mind October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Memphis chapter of the American Cancer Society wants to raise awareness for so many Mid-Southerners who are fighting the disease.
The Memphis Chapter of the American Cancer Society has several programs helping in treatment, transportation and housing costs as patients fight the ugly disease. It also funds multiple cancer research projects in Memphis. The organization’s big event is the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” on October 21 at the Liberty Bowl.
“Come walk with us,” said Elizabeth Ennis who works at the American Cancer Society. “See what we’re all about, see how you can potentially donate to the American Cancer Society and how your donation really gives back to the community here in Memphis.”
Candace Dean said some of the money raised this month will fund ongoing cancer research in Memphis. “We have ten research grants in Memphis right now and one of the them is a breast cancer research grant at the UT Health Science Center.”
The American Cancer Society also runs Hope Lodge. It is a 40-room boutique hotel on Union Avenue where patients can stay free of charge while getting treated for cancer.
You can send WMC Action News 5 Anchor Andrew Douglas a pink tie. He will wear a different pink tie through the month of October to raise Breast Cancer Awareness and raise money for cancer research in Memphis. Click here to donate to American Cancer Society.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.