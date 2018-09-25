Election commission makes voter registration easy with drive-thru

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The General Election is about a month-and-a-half away, and the October 9 voter registration deadline is coming up.
Tuesday, Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day.
Most of the people in the Memphis Business Academy cafeteria aren't old enough to vote this November.
Ti’myah Cleaves is chairwoman for Memphis Youth City Council and doesn’t turn 18 until January, Still, she was up in front of the student body Tuesday, encouraging everyone who can register to vote to do it.
Her message was for everyone.
“Just because they’re not at the age to vote they can still get their family members, those who they are around to vote,” Cleaves said.
Her words worked.
“It made me feel wonderful to present that opportunity to them,” Cleaves said.
Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said about 85 percent of eligible voters are registered, but the county has had some of the lowest voter turnout in the state and country.
This year, Phillips is trying to present opportunities that make registering as easy as can be, like a register drive-up.
“It’s something we never tried before,” Phillips said. “We just thought it would be different. I was at an election conference and someone brought up the idea and I thought why not let’s give it a try.”
Poll workers were at the parks Tuesday where people could drive up to them, fill out the registration in their cars, then hand it right back to the Election Commission.
They’ll be back out at the following parks on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.:
- Audubon Park – Poplar/Perkins – Enter from Perkins Road (East Memphis)
- Charjean Park – 2601 Ketchum Rd. (South Memphis)
- Douglass Park – 1616 Ash Rd. (Southwest Memphis)
- Heroes Park – 4580 Riverdale Rd. (Hickory Hill)
- Johnson Road Park – 2970 Johnson Road (Germantown)
- Polly Williams Park – 3888 Auburn Rd. (North Memphis)
- Oakhaven Park – 3875 Bishops Bridge Rd. (Whitehaven)
Phillips said the easiest way to register if you have a Tennessee license, I.D. card or gun permit is online at this link.
