A few more showers before cooler air arrives

Although an isolated storm will be possible in Memphis, most of the rain will stay in our eastern counties this afternoon. It will be muggy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South late tonight into early tomorrow morning, which will bring us another chance for a few thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 70.
There will be some rain on Wednesday morning, but we will clear out by the afternoon. There will also be more sunshine later in the day. Behind the front, highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s, which is several degrees below normal. Temperatures will gradually start climbing back to the mid 80s by the weekend. The aforementioned front will sit south of our area through the weekend, so we can’t rule out a few showers Thursday through Sunday. However, only hit or miss rain is possible and the best chance would be in north Mississippi.