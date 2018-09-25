Grizzlies mesh youth and experience in hopes of returning to playoffs

“We do pride ourselves in being older vets on a younger team in a sense,” Conley said. “We’ve got a lot of youth. A lot of guys who look up to us, and a lot of guys who will basically do anything for us on that basketball court. We’ve built something here, and they’re just trying to come in and add to that. We’re trying to do our best to usher them in and teach them as much as we know, and make sure that they’re the best players that they can be.”