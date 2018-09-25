Harlem Globetrotters return to FedExForum this winter

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to the FedExForum in January.
The team is scheduled to play on Friday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available to the public through Ticketmaster outlets on Wednesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. However, there will be an exclusive presale ticket sale for all Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers, and recipients of FedExForum Event alerts systems starting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 26 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, October 2 at 11:59 p.m.
For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters event, visit FedExForum.com.
