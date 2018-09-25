Hollywood Feed launches delivery service

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Hollywood Feed is launching same-day delivery in the Mid-South.
The chain's nine Memphis-area stores will launch home deliveries for its customers Monday through Friday.
Customers can order items from any of the nine participating stores within a five-mile radius of that store. Orders placed before 2 p.m. will be delivered the same day.
Delivery fees are $5.95, but orders over $75 will be free of delivery charges.
These stores will be participating:
- Atoka (11154 Hwy 51, Atoka, TN 38004; 901-842-2081)
- Bartlett (6722 Summer Ave., Bartlett, TN 38134; 901-382-8002)
- Collierville (3615 Houston Levee Rd., Collierville, TN 38017; 901-316-0362)
- Cordova (1001 N Germantown Pkwy., Cordova, TN 38016; 901-591-1805)
- Memphis (434 Collins Street, Memphis, TN 38112; 901-452-2474 and 5502 Poplar Ave., Suite 1, Memphis, TN 38119; 901-249-5691)
- Oakland (7253 Highway 64, Suite 8, Oakland, TN 38060; 901-466-9031)
- Olive Branch (5070 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch, MS 38654; 662-892-8066)
- Southaven (356 E Goodman Rd., Southaven, MS 38671; 662-470-5990)
Customers can order online by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.