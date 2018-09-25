Memphis teen represents U.S. in World Junior Ryder Cup

PARIS, FRANCE (WMC) - One of America’s brightest stars is playing golf in Paris this week, and I’m not talking about Tiger Woods --she’s Memphian Rachel Heck.
The 16-year-old St. Agnes Academy junior is playing for the USA in the World Junior Ryder Cup at Disneyland Paris.
Heck teamed with her playing partner Yealimi Noh to have her match against European stars Alessia Nobilio and Emiliee Paltrineiri.
The United States wins round one 4-2.
"It's been incredible. Just every part of it.. playing with my best friends in Paris representing the United States. It's an experience you don't get often. It's been incredible," Heck said.
Heck is the USA Junior Rolex Player of the Year.
The Final Round of the World Junior Ryder Cup is Tuesday
