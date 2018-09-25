More downpours tonight followed by cooler temperatures

TONIGHT: Isolated downpours are possible again this evening with more widespread rain in some areas overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A storm or two with lightning is possible, but it will mainly be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. It could be a wet ride for some heading to work and school in the morning. Rain chance is 60%. Lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will turn north by morning at 5-15 mph.