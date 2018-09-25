More downpours tonight followed by cooler temperatures

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through sunset with just an isolated downpour here or there, mainly in northeast AR. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s after sunset but it will remain muggy.
TONIGHT: Isolated downpours are possible again this evening with more widespread rain in some areas overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A storm or two with lightning is possible, but it will mainly be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. It could be a wet ride for some heading to work and school in the morning. Rain chance is 60%. Lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will turn north by morning at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front will move through early in the morning with a chance of rain. Showers may linger into the afternoon in north MS. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s at best. It will be breezy with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some clouds but much cooler. It will be around 60 in Memphis with upper 50s in rural areas.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Look for sun with just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect partly cloudy skies both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb back into 80s with muggy air returning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5