Multiple people injured in apartment shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed.
Police said multiple shooting victims were found at Cane Creek Apartments off of Ragan Street.
Two people were hospitalized in critical condition. Two additional people were hospitalized in non-critical condition.
Police blocked off the area as they tried to sort out what happened.
It’s unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.
Witnesses say a fight between a group of girls escalated into a blaze of gunfire.
A neighbor working on his food truck says it sounded like firecrackers going off. Then silence. Then more firecrackers, followed by screams
“Once police got the scene secure, we walked over... saw young man in a pool of blood,” said Loard Cole. “Like the wild wild west out there.”
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
