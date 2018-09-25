Police release photo of suspect in Target pharmacy robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police now have very clear photos of the man they say robbed a Target pharmacy over the weekend.
Officers say the man seen in the photos went into the store on Colonial, jumped over the counter and pulled a gun.
He demanded one employee take him to the Xanax pills, while the others were forced to wait in a corner.
Police say he got away in a grey Chrysler "Town and Country" Minivan that was missing a rear hubcap.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
