Police release photo of suspect in Target pharmacy robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 24, 2018 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:03 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police now have very clear photos of the man they say robbed a Target pharmacy over the weekend.

Officers say the man seen in the photos went into the store on Colonial, jumped over the counter and pulled a gun.

A screenshot of the Target robbery suspect (Source: MPD)
He demanded one employee take him to the Xanax pills, while the others were forced to wait in a corner.

Police say he got away in a grey Chrysler "Town and Country" Minivan that was missing a rear hubcap.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

