Rain lingers for next few days

It will be muggy this afternoon with a chance for a scattered shower or storm. Rain will not be widespread, so most of the area will go without seeing a shower today. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s, which makes this one of the warmest days of the week. A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South late tonight into early tomorrow morning, which will bring us another chance for a few thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 85.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 70.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be some rain on Wednesday morning, but we will clear out by the afternoon. There will also be more sunshine later in the day. Behind the front, highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s, which is several degrees below normal. Temperatures will gradually start climbing back to the mid 80s by the weekend. The aforementioned front will sit south of our area through the weekend, so we can't rule out a few showers Thursday through Sunday. However, only hit or miss rain is possible and the best chance would be in north Mississippi.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
