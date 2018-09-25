Rain lingers for next few days

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be some rain on Wednesday morning, but we will clear out by the afternoon. There will also be more sunshine later in the day. Behind the front, highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s, which is several degrees below normal. Temperatures will gradually start climbing back to the mid 80s by the weekend. The aforementioned front will sit south of our area through the weekend, so we can't rule out a few showers Thursday through Sunday. However, only hit or miss rain is possible and the best chance would be in north Mississippi.