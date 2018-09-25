SCLC calls for policy change within MPD for officers who tamper with body cameras

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Community leaders are demanding policy change within the Memphis Police Department.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference is calling for the termination of any officer who tampers with a body camera or police squad camera.
This comes after investigators revealed that the officer who shot 25-year-old Martavious Banks last week did not have his camera on.
That officer, as well as two additional Memphis police officers, are off duty pending an investigation from the TBI.
SCLC also wants to see some sort of tamper-proof device be used on those body and squad car cameras.
Leaders plan to bring those suggestions to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings. The SCLC said it plans to work with police and the community to strengthen relationships.
"I'm disturbed at the circumstances surrounding this incident with this young man Martavious Banks,” said SCLC President Reverend Walter Womack. “SCLC and concerned clergy will be monitoring this investigation very closely so that justice will be done."
Community leaders also said they plan to implement a program that teaches young people respect when faced with law enforcement.
They also want to work with police on strengthening those community relationships.
They’re holding a meeting at Hamilton Middle School at 6 p.m. to discuss solutions to improve police accountability and how to rebuild trust within the community.
