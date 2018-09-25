Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sumrall man

By ShaCamree Gowdy | September 24, 2018 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:23 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Toxi McGraw of Sumrall in Lamar County.

McGraw is described as a six-feet-two-inches tall white male, weighing 201 pounds with brown eyes with gray hair.

He was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Monday, driving south on Highway 589, south of Sumrall, in a white 2005 Lincoln Continental with Mississippi disabled license plate E0455.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gold and brown pull-over shirt and white tennis shoes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of McGraw, contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-744-0156.

