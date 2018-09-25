Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sumrall man

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Toxi McGraw of Sumrall in Lamar County.
McGraw is described as a six-feet-two-inches tall white male, weighing 201 pounds with brown eyes with gray hair.
He was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Monday, driving south on Highway 589, south of Sumrall, in a white 2005 Lincoln Continental with Mississippi disabled license plate E0455.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gold and brown pull-over shirt and white tennis shoes.
Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of McGraw, contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-744-0156.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.