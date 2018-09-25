Sun, clouds and more isolated downpours

NEXT WEEK: Look for more clouds than sun Monday through Wednesday with a passing shower or storm as a front lingers near the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will likely go up by Wednesday as a strong fall cold front pushes toward the area. A first fall cool down will arrive by Thursday or Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.