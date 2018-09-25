Sun, clouds and more isolated downpours

We are in the midst of another steamy afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s and the heat index around 100 or so. Expect plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 70s. South wind around 5 mph.
FRIDAY: A weak front will hover just to our north but could a trigger a shower or storm. It’s only about a 30% chance late in the afternoon or evening with highs around 90. Expect a few more clouds by the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a washout but rain could interrupt your outdoor plans at times. Highs will only be around 80 at best with lows around 70. Keep the rain gear handy just in case a shower pops up for any outdoor events like the St. Jude Walk/Run or the Memphis Tigers football game.
NEXT WEEK: Look for more clouds than sun Monday through Wednesday with a passing shower or storm as a front lingers near the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will likely go up by Wednesday as a strong fall cold front pushes toward the area. A first fall cool down will arrive by Thursday or Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
