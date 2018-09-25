Tiger Women’s Soccer Sweeps AAC Weekly Awards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women’s Soccer team pulls a clean sweep of the top weekly awards in the AAC.
Forward Samantha Murphy is the League’s Offensive Player of the Week, Stasia Mallin is the Defensive Player of the Week, and Elizabeth Moberg is Goalkeeper of the Week.
Murphy has three goals in wins over Cincinnati and East Carolina.
Mallin earns her second straight D POW with two game winning assists.
Moberg has six saves and now has a nation-leading nine shutouts.
The Tigers are 10-1.
