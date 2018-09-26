Alcohol blamed for 3 million deaths yearly, according to WHO

(CNN) - Over 3 million people died globally from alcohol consumption in 2016, according to a new report by the World Health Organization.
The largest cause of death, 28 percent, was due to injuries. This was followed by, 21 percent of deaths due to digestive disorders and 19 percent due to cardiovascular diseases.
It's legal. It's global.
And it's responsible for one in 20 deaths worldwide.
Men made up three-quarters of those deaths.
Of the estimated 2.3 billion people around the world who drink alcohol, 283 million of them suffer from alcohol related disorders.
A recently published study found no amount of alcohol is good for you.
Any benefits from drinking are offset by increased risks for certain cancers and diseases.
This is at odds with the long-held belief that moderate drinking has health benefits.
Members of WHO declared the health problems associated with drinking a "public health priority."
The newest report predicts the number of people who drink alcohol will continue to increase over the next decade.
