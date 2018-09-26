All sites will be open for early voting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Early voting starts in just about three weeks.
Tuesday night, Shelby County Election Commissioners decided all 27 early voting sites will be open for the entire 14 days of early voting.
Wherever you early voted in the primary elections is where you can early vote in the general election.
Election Commissioners decided to use the same 27 sites, with two exceptions.
There was little fanfare this time when selecting the early voting sites.
It’s a far different cry from last July, when plans to open just five precincts for the entire early voting period of the primary election led to complaints of voter disenfranchisement and ended in court.
The only major difference is the commission still doesn't feel comfortable using longtime precinct Ed Rice Community Center.
The center was shut down over fears of mold but was reopened after an outside consultant found the building was safe to use.
“However, that did not make it a convenient site for us for the voters because the conditions for that mold still exists and we wanted a site where voters would be safe and comfortable,” said commissioner Norma Lester.
The commission decided the Bellevue Frayser Church is better maintained and has better parking.
The city informed the commission Tuesday there is a mistake with the wording in the third referendum question that asks voters if they want to do away with run-off elections altogether.
The fiscal note says there will be no financial impact, when in fact if passed would save the city $130,000.
Commissioners also voted to add White Station Church of Christ back to the list now that it has fixed their air conditioning.
