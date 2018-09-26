Cooler air coming after the rain

Isolated downpours are possible overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
A storm or two with lightning is possible, but it will mainly be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. It could be a wet ride for some heading to work and school in the morning.
Rain chance is 60%. Lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will turn north by morning at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front will move through early in the morning with a chance of rain. Showers may linger into the afternoon in north MS. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s at best. It will be breezy with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some clouds but much cooler. It will be around 60 in Memphis with upper 50s in rural areas.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Look for sun with just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect partly cloudy skies both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb back into 80s with muggy air returning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.