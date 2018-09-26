Cooler temperatures are on the horizon

A cold front brought us rain and some storms earlier today. As the front continues to push south of the Mid-South, rain will continue to push out of the region. Winds are becoming quite gusty behind the front out of the north around 10 to 15 mph and that is moving in the cooler, less humid air into the Mid-South. Highs topped out in the upper 70s before noon and will continue to cool into the 60s and 50s overnight. Clouds will remain with us to end the day and overnight. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.