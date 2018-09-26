Cooler temperatures are on the horizon

Rain is pushing out of the area and cooler temperatures with gusty winds are moving into the Mid-South.
A cold front brought us rain and some storms earlier today. As the front continues to push south of the Mid-South, rain will continue to push out of the region. Winds are becoming quite gusty behind the front out of the north around 10 to 15 mph and that is moving in the cooler, less humid air into the Mid-South. Highs topped out in the upper 70s before noon and will continue to cool into the 60s and 50s overnight. Clouds will remain with us to end the day and overnight. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain 20%. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 60.
TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy. Rain 30%. Winds: Northeast around 10 mph. High: 73.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Rain chances say around 30% for Thursday morning going into midday. Rain should tapper off as we move into the afternoon tomorrow. We are looking at highs in the lower to middle 70s with mainly cloudy skies for Thursday. As high pressure moves into the region, clouds will start to clear some Thursday night with lows in the lower 60s. Friday we are back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows back into the middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking more seasonal. Partly cloudy skies are expected each day with highs in the middle to lower 80s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances look very limited this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We are looking at partly cloudy skies to start the week with afternoon highs back into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances are back next week as we see a couple of fronts move through the Mid-South. Nights will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s through next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
