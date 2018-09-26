Falling temperatures this afternoon

A cold front will continue to push across the Mid-South this morning, which will bring us another chance of scattered showers and storms. The bulk of the rain from this morning has tapered off but there may be a shower or two this afternoon.
The rest of the day will feature, lingering clouds and temperatures will drop throughout the day behind the front. Afternoon highs will end up in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A breezy north wind will make it feel more like fall. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s in most locations.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, falling temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy. Rain chance 30%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 77.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 60.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will once again be in the lower to mid 70s on Thursday. We will start off the day tomorrow with clouds, but see more sun as we go through the day. A few spotty showers will be possible in north Mississippi early Thursday. We are expecting even more sun on Friday, which will allow for warmer highs, around 80.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s this weekend. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and slight chances of an afternoon pop-up shower. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s next week.
Sagay Galindo
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Twitter: @sagaygalindo