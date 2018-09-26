Grizzlies gearing up for the season in open training camp

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It's the opening of training camp for the Memphis Grizzlies this week.
The Grizz are preparing for their 18th season here in the Bluff City.
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says his squad is more than ready for the rigors of pre-season practice.
"I think we've got a bunch of guys that are extremely bright." Bickerstaff said. "We've got a bunch of guys who pick up things quickly. We've got guys who understand the importance of the details."
The Grizzlies will hold a free open practice for fans Saturday, September 29, beginning at noon at FedExForum.
The pre-season opener is next Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.
