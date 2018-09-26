Group calls for more police transparency after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The group Rise Up Memphis is calling for more transparency from the Memphis Police Department ahead of a scheduled protest Wednesday.
The call comes after MPD revealed body cameras were deactivated during the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Martavious Banks.
The group says that Banks is reportedly on life-support and remains unconscious.
In a news release, they made the following demands of the Memphis Police Department:
- The official release of the civil service officers name and badge numbers involved in the unlawful shooting on Gill Street by the police which riddled the home of a family due to a “suspected” traffic offense violation.
- The release of body cam & dash footage that we submitted (09-19-2019) in an open records request in conjunction with the Tennessee Public Records Act T.C.A. §10-7-503. Records open to public inspection and the FOIA {The Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, is a federal freedom of information law that allows for the full or partial disclosure of previously unreleased information.
- Immediate change in internal policies which prohibits any involvement of law enforcement on the crime scene when a crime has occurred and the alleged suspect is a relative.
- Immediate meeting with Director Rawlings and Mayor Jim Strickland for joint resolution.
This all comes as a WMC Action News 5 investigation revealed that there is no blanket policy when it comes to disciplining officers who deactivate their body cameras.
Members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and other community leaders also met with residents at a town hall last night to discuss community relations with police.
Today’s rally is set for 1 p.m. at Victorian Village Park across from Juvenile Court on Adams Street.
