$40M raised for Mid-South entrepreneurs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis-area nonprofit Epicenter has raised $40 million to support entrepreneurs in the region.
Inside a small office building on South Cooper Street, Epicenter is helping big dreams become reality.
“We sit as the front door for entrepreneurs to walk through and find their way into the entrepreneurial system,” said Leslie Smith, president and CEO of Epicenter Memphis. “We’ll meet with you and find the perfect partner, program or resource you need.”
Since the initiative started in 2015, Epicenter has helped more than 250 businesses to launch, including The Liquor Store on Broad.
“Many of the businesses you see at the corner of Main and Main we’ve worked with to help access resources as well,” Smith said.
Now, after raising $40 million for Mid-South entrepreneurs, Epicenter is able to launch and scale future small businesses.
A $10 million grant given by FedEx launched the fundraising, Epicenter raised the other 30- million from a variety of donations including philanthropic foundations, financial institutions, and individuals.
This money will allow this Cooper-Young-based nonprofit to provide more support for new business owners, in return activating and expanding businesses in the Mid-South.
“If cities aren’t welcoming entrepreneurs they are going to other cities who are, so we want to be competitive in the programs and resources and capital that we offer,” Smith said.
Epicenter’s ultimate goal in a 10-year strategic plan is to raise $100 million to fuel tomorrow’s new business opportunities.
