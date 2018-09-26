Man killed in shooting; police searching for 3 suspects

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Harville Street, just off the intersection of Getwell and Elliston roads.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspects are described as three black men last seen in a white Hyundai Sonata or Honda Civic.
If you have information about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
