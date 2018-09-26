Memphis Police Association supports TBI resolution to investigate all officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In two weeks, both Memphis and Shelby County leaders will continue discussion on a proposed TBI resolution.
Wednesday, the Memphis Police Association says they would support a resolution asking the TBI to investigate all officer involved shootings, not just ones where a death occurs, which is the current policy.
Essica Cage, the Vice President of MPA, said the union would have no problem with the resolution.
“We want the same things that the public wants,” Cage said. “We want a fair investigation. As long as it’s done fairly, we have absolutely no problem with that.”
In a statement last week, the TBI said any request to investigate all officer involved shootings statewide or in a single jurisdiction would likely require additional resources.
