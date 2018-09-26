Memphis police officer works to improve community relationships

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is helping students further their education with scholarships.
The smile on Clarence Campbell’s face says it all – this Memphis police officer lives to give.
On Wednesday, Officer Campbell gave $3,000 worth of scholarships to students early on in their college career.
"This really helps me to feel like there's somebody else on my side,” said Miara Hurd, who’s studying biology.
She said the $250 scholarship from Officer Campbell makes a difference.
"To have one less worry, I have the money to go so now I can truly do my best,” Hurd said.
"I ain't out here in the streets like other folks and I get to go to school [and] do what I want to do with my life and be successful,” said Temarious McDaniel, who’s studying nursing.
Officer Campbell founded the Twin Soup Foundation with his brother.
They help organize events like basketball games to bridge the line of communication between the community and law enforcement.
Memphis Shelby PAL, which stands for Police Activities League, also works to develop positive relationships between police and young people.
Community members and activist groups met recently to discuss the relationship between people and police.
What keeps coming up in those discussions is the desire for positive relationships and interactions with police.
Officer Campbell said those positive interactions go a long way.
"I just want to show them and provide an outlet if it's just a conversation or this scholarship, that this helps,’ Officer Campbell said.
Officer Campbell said the proceeds from a basketball tournament held earlier this year helped fund these scholarships.
The tournament was made up of law enforcement officers from around the Mid-South area and as far as Chicago.
