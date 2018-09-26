Memphis teen leads USA to victory in Junior Ryder Cup

PARIS, FRANCE (WMC) - A Memphis teen is now a world champion.
Congratulations to St. Agnes Academy Junior Rachel Heck -- her 10-foot birdie putt at 18 clinches the United States win over Europe in the World Junior Ryder Cup Championship at Disneyland Paris.
Heck was swarmed by her teammates after sinking the winning putt increasing the final score to 12 and a half to 11 and a half.
"I was just trying to take it like any other putt, just staying calm and reading it 'cause I knew I needed to make it, and when it dropped it just felt unreal. My teammates came and hugged me on the green and I just can't describe it. I'm still shaking a little bit. I like the pressure. I like that my team was there supporting me. It got me really motivated and excited. I'm just taking it all in. I might not get another experience like this the rest of my life, so I took in every moment of it," Heck said.
Heck, the USA Rolex Player of the Year, is on quite a roll.
She was the only teenager to make the cut at the LPGA Evian Classic in France last week, this after making the Women's US Open Cut as an amateur last fall.
Heck is committed to play College Golf at Stanford.
