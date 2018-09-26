Memphis teen leads USA to victory in Junior Ryder Cup

"I was just trying to take it like any other putt, just staying calm and reading it 'cause I knew I needed to make it, and when it dropped it just felt unreal. My teammates came and hugged me on the green and I just can't describe it. I'm still shaking a little bit. I like the pressure. I like that my team was there supporting me. It got me really motivated and excited. I'm just taking it all in. I might not get another experience like this the rest of my life, so I took in every moment of it," Heck said.