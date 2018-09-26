Police identify officers involved in shooting after traffic stop

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified the three officers involved in the officer-involved shooting of Martavious Banks.
Jamarcus Jeames, 26, was identified as the officer who shot Banks. He's been with MPD since March 2017.
Christopher Nowell, 27, and Michael Williams II, 27, were both involved in the traffic stop and made the scene as the shooting occurred. Nowell has been with MPD since 2014; Williams was hired in 2015.
All three officers are off duty pending an investigation. Police said all three had body cameras and dash cameras that were not activated at the time of the shooting.
MPD is investigating why the body cameras were not on. Meanwhile, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Banks was shot after fleeing a traffic stop on September 17 on Gill Avenue.
