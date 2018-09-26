Rain today before a big cool down

A cold front will move through the Mid-South this morning, which will bring us another chance for scattered showers and storms. You will need extra time for the morning commute. Rain will taper off by late afternoon, but clouds will linger the rest of the day. Temperatures will drop throughout the day behind the front and we will end up in the lower 70s this afternoon. A breezy north wind will make it feel like Fall this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s in most locations.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 73.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 60.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will once again be in the lower to mid 70s on Thursday. We will start off the day tomorrow with clouds, but see more sun as we go throughout the day. A few stray showers will be possible in north Mississippi early Thursday. We are expecting even more sun on Friday, which will put highs around 80.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s this weekend. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for afternoon pop-up showers. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
