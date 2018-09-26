Rain today before a big cool down

A cold front will move through the Mid-South this morning, which will bring us another chance for scattered showers and storms. You will need extra time for the morning commute. Rain will taper off by late afternoon, but clouds will linger the rest of the day. Temperatures will drop throughout the day behind the front and we will end up in the lower 70s this afternoon. A breezy north wind will make it feel like Fall this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s in most locations.