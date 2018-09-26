Shelby County Schools will receive funding for safety

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - All 147 school districts in Tennessee will receive part of $35 million in funding for school safety.
The districts completed Governor Bill Haslam’s first-ever statewide assessment of school facilities and safety procedures.
Shelby County Schools will receive more than $1.2 million.
“We have made security for children at our schools a priority, so there was an urgency to have all schools assessed and the funding allocated to increase school safety as we started the school year,” Haslam said.
Earlier this year, the governor’s School Safety Working Group recommended the statewide review of school facilities and safety procedures and precautions.
This was the first time the state had led a comprehensive effort to determine the security needs at individual schools.
“Students learn best in an environment where they feel safe and protected, so it is our responsibility to ensure our schools are secure, and this funding allows us to do just that,” said Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen.
The money will be used for both major and minor revisions within schools.
