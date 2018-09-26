WATCH: Tellis murder retrial continues after hung jury last year

Quinton Tellis (center) is on trial for Chambers' death. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
September 26, 2018

COURTLAND, MS (WMC) - Wednesday marks day two of the second trial of Quinton Tellis, suspected of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014.

Tellis was on trial for the murder last year, but the case ended in a hung jury.

Chambers was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.

Jessica Chambers was 19 when she was killed in 2014. (Family)

Tuesday, the defense focused on Chambers' last words. First responders testified that she said someone named Eric set her on fire.

Prosecutors called a speech pathologist who testified Chambers could not have told first responders that because of her burns.

Last year‘s trial, which ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict, lasted seven days.

The judge said this new trial could last from five to seven days.

