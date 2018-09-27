Beale Street Flipper killed in Monday’s apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Before all the of fame and notoriety, the Beale Street Flippers got their start in front of B.B. Kings.
From Memphis streets to bright lights, the Beale Street Flippers are known in the Bluff City and around the world.
"When we didn’t have anything, Jessie was right there,” said founder Rarecas Bonds.
Bonds said the team is forever changed now that 30-year-old Jessie Williams is gone.
"It kind of shocked me because I know us, you know, we never been around guns, we ain’t involved in guns,” Bonds said.
Williams was one of the three people killed in a shooting at the Cane Creek Apartments on Monday night.
Witnesses said it started when a fight between a group of girls escalated into gunfire. The Beale Street Flippers are known for their athleticism and show-stopping acrobatics.
They've traveled across the country and the globe performing at NBA games, even making it to the nationally televised show, "America’s Got Talent."
Bonds said the group initially started to earn tips to stay out of Memphis streets.
He’s saddened his friend lost his life to gun violence.
“It hurts but at the same time, you’re not shocked about it,” Bonds said. “Because what else do our people die from?”
Moving forward, Bonds said he hopes to honor Williams' legacy by mentoring young children and motivating them to dream big.
"We can raise the kids to go through all the good activities and raise them on up to be grown or to be educated or to take care of their family, but where do they go from that point?” Bonds said.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.