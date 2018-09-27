Chilly night ahead!

Clouds will linger through tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s in most locations. Winds will be light.
FRIDAY: Clouds may be around to start the day, but some sun is possible by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in areas that see more sun than clouds. Winds will be north at 5 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: It should be nice and pleasant for high school football games with temps falling from the low 70s at sunset through the 60s. It may be a little cool by the 4th quarter. Overnight lows will drop in the low 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect partly cloudy skies both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will climb back into the low 80s but it won’t be too muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Muggy air returns next week with a slight chance of a shower or storm by Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will be warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be near 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
