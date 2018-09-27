WATCH: Retrial for Jessica Chambers' accused killer reaches day 3

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thursday marks the third day of the retrial of Quinton Tellis, facing the murder of Jessica Chambers.
Tellis was on trial for the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers last year, but the end result was a hung jury.
Chambers was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.
The prosecution and defense teams spent much of the first two days focused on Chambers' last words.
First responders testified they heard her say a man named Eric killed her. A speech pathologist argued this could not be so because of her severe burns.
Wednesday, a deputy testified that he heard Chambers say her boyfriend did not commit the crime.
So far, there has been no testimony to indicate Quinton Tellis was Chambers’ boyfriend. Witnesses said that she had started hanging out with him two weeks before she died.
