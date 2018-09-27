Isolated showers and cooler through Thursday morning

Windy and cooler conditions have invaded the Mid-South with temps falling into the 60s this evening with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. A few sprinkles or stray shower is possible through late evening.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. It will be around 60 in Memphis with upper 50s in rural areas. Expect a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers or downpours are possible in the morning with clouds lingering through the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to the clouds. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
FRIDAY: Clouds may be around to start the day but some sun is possible by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in sunny areas but low 70s in cloudy areas.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect partly cloudy skies both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will climb back into the low 80s but it won’t be too muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Muggy air returns next week with a slight chance of a shower or storm by Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5