Landers Center prepares for President Trump’s arrival

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Next week, President Donald Trump will rally in Southaven.
It will be his first trip to the Mississippi city since becoming president.
This is the second time the Landers Center has hosted a sitting president. In 2002, President George Bush came to rally for a governor candidate.
We're told President Trump’s "Make America Great Again" will also be showing his support for Republican candidates in the upcoming election.
His visit comes days after the Mid-South Fair wraps up. It will be tight turnaround for fair vendors to clean up and be out by Monday at noon.
“Sunday night we will be actively doing everything we can to cleanup and move the fair, they will actually head to the Mississippi State fair in Jackson, get everyone and everything out of here,” said Todd Mastry, executive director of the Landers Center.
Plans for the inside of the 10,000-seat arena have yet to be set by President Trump staff members.
Mastry said long before the official rally announcement was made, he prepared partners with the fair for the need of the expedited clean up.
“We haven’t had our meeting with Secret Service yet, they have met with some local law enforcement,” Mastry said. “So, we are preparing what’s going to happen on the inside.”
The event is planned Tuesday, Oct. 2 for 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.
Admission is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at this link.
