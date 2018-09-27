Lawmaker uses his own childhood trauma to help Mid-South children

“At the age of 14, I went to jail in the 10th grade, on the last day of school because I brought a gun to school because I was trying to protect myself because I thought at 14 years old, this is the way to protect myself,” Parkinson said. “This is the way to keep the guys that were threatening me the whole school year from jumping on me I want you to think about this, at 14 years old, it was my intent to shoot somebody’s child if they decided to raise a hand because my norm told me this is the way you protect yourself.”