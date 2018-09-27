Man accused of beating stepson to death appears before judge

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man charged with whipping a 6-year-old with an extension cord and belt to death was back in court Thursday.
Donald Rich is now charged with first-degree murder. Rich, the boy’s stepfather, was originally charged with aggravated child abuse. His charges were upgraded after the boy’s death.
Rich remains in Shelby county Jail on a $275,000 bond.
According to an affidavit, Rich admitted to whipping the 6-year-old Rafael Smith with an extension cord until he started throwing up and then became unresponsive.
The alleged beating happened September 19. A preliminary autopsy showed Smith died of injuries from blunt force trauma, and the doctor who performed the autopsy noted signs of prolonged abuse.
Smith's biological father Canarius Smith was in the courtroom Thursday, but he declined an interview.
Earlier in the week, he said he confronted Rich in January about his suspicions of abuse.
"When I confronted them about it they moved to Memphis, (they) cut all communication off from me and my entire family," Smith said.
Smith and his family lives in West Memphis and he said he hasn't seen his son since January. He said he found out about his death on Facebook.
Thursday, Rich was told he will be appointed a lawyer by the court.
A bond hearing has been set for October 3.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.