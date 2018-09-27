Memphis placed in top tier as USL introduces divisions

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Bluff City’s Newest Professional Soccer Team, Memphis 901 FC will play in the Champions Division of the United Soccer League.
The USL announced a new three-tiered structure to its overall organization with three main divisions.
USL League Two will take the place of the Premier Development League, or PDL. It’s the developmental platform for U-23 and collegiate players.
USL League One is the next step; it’s the entry level for pro players and coaches.
USL Championship is the league’s top level. It’s rated just below Major League Soccer.
Memphis 901 FC will compete in the U.S. Open Cup against MLS teams during the season.
Memphis' inaugural season in USL kicks off in March 2019.
